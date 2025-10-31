Congress leaders, ministers step up campaign in Jubilee Hills constituency ahead of bypoll

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders intensified their campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on Thursday, with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, and Thummala Nageswara Rao going door-to-door and reaching out to voters in several divisions.

Uttam, the Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister, said surveys indicate a clear Congress victory. Campaigning in Krishnanagar and Yousufguda divisions, he described the contest as a “guaranteed win” for party candidate Naveen Yadav.

He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the poor, stating that “not even one white ration card was sanctioned in Jubilee Hills during its 10-year rule”. Uttam said the Congress government, in contrast, had issued 1.15 crore ration cards across the state, including 40,000 in Jubilee Hills alone.

Prabhakar, the Transport minister, accused the BJP and BRS of having a “covert understanding” to defeat the Congress. He questioned the contribution of Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy, asking, “What has he done for the people of this constituency?”