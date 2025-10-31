Congress leaders, ministers step up campaign in Jubilee Hills constituency ahead of bypoll

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders intensified their campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency on Thursday, with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, and Thummala Nageswara Rao going door-to-door and reaching out to voters in several divisions.
Uttam, the Irrigation and Civil Supplies minister, said surveys indicate a clear Congress victory. Campaigning in Krishnanagar and Yousufguda divisions, he described the contest as a “guaranteed win” for party candidate Naveen Yadav.
He accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the poor, stating that “not even one white ration card was sanctioned in Jubilee Hills during its 10-year rule”. Uttam said the Congress government, in contrast, had issued 1.15 crore ration cards across the state, including 40,000 in Jubilee Hills alone.
Prabhakar, the Transport minister, accused the BJP and BRS of having a “covert understanding” to defeat the Congress. He questioned the contribution of Union minister and Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy, asking, “What has he done for the people of this constituency?”
Srihari and Nageswara Rao said that within 20 months, the Congress government had implemented schemes such as Gruha Jyoti, Mahalakshmi, subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and ration cards.
They alleged that the previous BRS government had ignored the constituency and asserted that only Congress would ensure development in Jubilee Hills.
BRS asks poll panel to debar Naveen Yadav for ‘threats’
Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer, seeking action against the Congress candidate for the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment Naveen Yadav for allegedly threatening pink party leaders. In its complaint, the BRS stated that Naveen Yadav told the media he would “finish the BRS cadre within a week”.
The complaint said that the remarks were made deliberately in front of the press and not in a private setting. The BRS urged the EC to take action under relevant BNS sections for criminal intimidation and sought Naveen Yadav’s disqualification and debarment from contesting in the bypoll.
A day earlier, the BRS had also filed a complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that he violated the model code of conduct by making assurances to the film industry. The party requested the poll panel to remove Revanth’s name from the Congress’s list of star campaigners.