Contractor ties Indiramma Housing beneficiary to tree over payment dispute in Telangana

ADILABAD: Police have registered a case against a contractor for tying an Indiramma Housing beneficiary to a tree and assaulting him over a payment dispute in Kowta (K) village of Sonala mandal.

Sources said that L Maruthi was tied to a tree and beaten by Kamble Satyanarayana after he delayed paying the instalment amount released by the state government under the scheme. Maruthi reportedly withheld payment due to the poor quality of construction.

Maruthi said that the contractor had entered into an agreement for Rs 6.3 lakh, taking an advance of Rs 50,000. He alleged that Satyanarayana made them sign a ‘debt agreement’ for Rs 5 lakh. When Maruthi delayed paying due to substandard work, the contractor took matters into his own hands.