Cyclone Montha after-effects: Residents struggle to come to terms, decry shoddy civic works

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: The impact of Cyclone Montha has once again brought Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet to their knees. As heavy rain lashed the tri-cities late Wednesday night, streets turned into streams and homes into waterlogged islands. By Thursday morning, life stood still — rainwater had gushed into several colonies, flooding low-lying areas and forcing residents to wade through knee-deep water just to reach their doorsteps.

Warangal, the state’s second-largest city after Hyderabad, continues to treat drainage as a forgotten privilege. With no underground system in place, each downpour exposes what ‘planned development’ truly means on paper.

As civic promises drift away with the murky water, residents blamed the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) for failing to clear drain lines and nalas, while overflowing sewage turned the roads in the tri-cities into muddy streams.

On Thursday, rainwater entered several low-lying areas in Hanamkonda. Many residents were moved to rehabilitation centres in Hanamkonda and Warangal, while others remained behind, using buckets and pumps to remove water from their flooded homes.

Train services back on track

Hyderabad: Following the improvement in weather, train services under SCR zone have returned to normal. SCR CPRO A Sridhar said the cyclone’s impact was intense but caused minimal infrastructure damage due to timely safety measures. Around 130 trains — about 5% of daily operations — were cancelled during the three-day disruption. Despite heavy rain and strong winds, 95% of services continued as scheduled