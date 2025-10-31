Cyclone Montha: Three dead, two more missing in erstwhile Warangal

JANGAON/WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA/MAHBUBABAD: As cyclone-induced showers lashed the region, five persons are feared to have died in rain-related incidents across the erstwhile Warangal district.
In Jangaon district, one person is feared dead after being washed away while her friend survived flash floods near Thimmampet village on Wednesday.
According to police, the duo — B Shravya (20) of Warangal district, and her friend B Shiva Kumar (25) of Hyderabad — was travelling from Hyderabad to Warangal on a motorcycle when they were caught in the floods.
Due to heavy waterlogging on the main highway, they took a bypass road, unaware that an adjoining lake was overflowing. The force of the water swept away their motorcycle and Shravya, while Shiva managed to survive by clinging to a tree.
Wardhannapet Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Rao said DRF teams had been deployed to trace Shravya.
Sexagenarian dies at home
In Hanamkonda, a retired Roads and Buildings department employee, P Srinivas (63), is suspected to have died after being swept away by floodwaters at his residence near the TV Tower. Subedar Inspector M Ranjith Kumar said the DRF and revenue officials were searching for the body.
In another incident, a bedridden patient, Adapa Krishnamurthy (65), died after floodwaters entered his house in SR Nagar.
Wall collapse claims one
A 75-year-old woman, Kola Ramakka, died after a wall collapsed on her house in Gajulagattu village of Guduru mandal, Mahbubabad district, on Wednesday night. She was asleep when the wall, weakened by heavy rain, caved in, killing her on the spot.
In another incident, the body of a man was found in a sewage line at Shivanagar in Warangal on Thursday, believed to have been washed away by floodwater. Locals alerted the Inthezargunj police, who identified the deceased as P Anil, a resident of Geesugonda mandal.