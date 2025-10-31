Cyclone Montha: Three dead, two more missing in erstwhile Warangal

JANGAON/WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA/MAHBUBABAD: As cyclone-induced showers lashed the region, five persons are feared to have died in rain-related incidents across the erstwhile Warangal district.

In Jangaon district, one person is feared dead after being washed away while her friend survived flash floods near Thimmampet village on Wednesday.

According to police, the duo — B Shravya (20) of Warangal district, and her friend B Shiva Kumar (25) of Hyderabad — was travelling from Hyderabad to Warangal on a motorcycle when they were caught in the floods.

Due to heavy waterlogging on the main highway, they took a bypass road, unaware that an adjoining lake was overflowing. The force of the water swept away their motorcycle and Shravya, while Shiva managed to survive by clinging to a tree.

Wardhannapet Circle Inspector K Srinivasa Rao said DRF teams had been deployed to trace Shravya.