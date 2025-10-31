Cyclone Montha: Warangal underwater, out of answers

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL: Warangal woke up on Thursday to death, damage, destruction and despair as overnight rain exacerbated the devastation triggered by Cyclone Montha through Wednesday.

Families across Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet spent the night trapped by floodwaters as the tri-cities turned into a vast lake. Power lines snapped, roads vanished under slush, and residents carried children and belongings through waist-deep water to reach safety.

The flooding, eerily familiar from past years, once again exposed the collapse of the city’s stormwater and drainage systems. Many residents said the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) had failed to clear nalas and drains before the monsoon. With no underground network, open drains overflowed through the night, sending sewage coursing through colonies.

“For 24 hours, we have been without food or sleep. No one has come to help,” said K Ramu of Hanamkonda’s TV Tower area. At Santhoshi Matha Colony, Bhukya Lakshmi said successive governments had ignored repeated appeals. “Every monsoon, our homes get flooded. We need proper drainage and permanent housing,” she said.