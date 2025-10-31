Don’t lure voters with money, liquor: Forum for Good Governance

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance on Thursday organised a voter awareness programme with an objective to encourage electors to participate in the poll process and enhance voter turnout in the upcoming byelection to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

Initiating the discussions, FGG president M Padmanabha Reddy stated that since 1950, people have voted 18 times to elect members of Parliament and members of Legislative Assemblies.

“People have also voted for local bodies, co-operative societies and others. But many of them do not know why and for what purpose they are voting. Religion, caste and money are playing a major role in elections. Parties in power are using all their power at their command to win over the voters,” he said.

He appealed to political parties not to lure the voters with money and liquor, and said that election machinery is constantly watching and cases will be booked for any violation.

He appealed to voters of Jubilee Hills to come out in large numbers and vote so that polling percentage is improved.

He also revealed that an interactive session with contesting candidates will be held at the Press Club, Basheerbagh from 2 pm to 4 pm on November 2. He requested the interested voters to attend and pose questions to the contesting candidates.