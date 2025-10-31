Former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as a minister in Telangana cabinet

HYDERABAD: Former Indian national team captain Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as Minister on Friday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Azharuddin at a simple function held at Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated Azharuddin on being sworn in as Minister in the State Cabinet.

Azharuddin thanked the AICC and the Chief Minister for giving him the opportunity.

Ministers, officials, and several leaders were present at the swearing-in ceremony. This is the second expansion of the State Cabinet since Revanth Reddy took charge as Chief Minister two years ago.

Speaking to reporters later, Azharuddin said that his inclusion in the Telangana Cabinet had nothing to do with the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

“Both are separate issues,” he said.

Responding to remarks made by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday, Azharuddin said that he did not require anyone’s certificate of patriotism.

He also said that it was the prerogative of the Chief Minister to decide on the allocation of portfolios. There was speculation that Azharuddin might be given either the Minority Welfare or Sports portfolio.