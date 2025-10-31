Telangana CM to conduct aerial survey of rain-hit areas today

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Warangal and Husnabad on Friday morning to assess damage caused by heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Montha. He was earlier scheduled to conduct the survey on Thursday but postponed it due to unsuitable weather conditions.

Following reports of widespread damage to crops, roads and property, Revanth directed district collectors and senior officials to take up relief operations on a war footing. He instructed them to ensure no loss of life or livestock, prioritise evacuation from flood-prone areas, and provide immediate rehabilitation.

In a video-conference with collectors and district in-charge ministers on Thursday, Revanth reviewed the relief measures, restoration of roads and highways, and paddy procurement. Ministers were told to remain in their districts and hold reviews.

Revanth ordered the chief secretary and DGP to deploy police and HYDRAA teams with rescue equipment from Hyderabad. Nine relief camps have been set up, and about 2,000 people are being evacuated in Warangal. Food and drinking water are being supplied to those stranded.