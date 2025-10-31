Telangana’s GM Raja Rithvik set to compete in FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa

HYDERABAD: Grandmaster Raja Rithvik from Telangana is set to participate in the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025, to be held in Goa from November 1 to 27, 2025.
The World Chess Federation (FIDE) is organising the Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa. In the first round, Telangana’s Grandmaster Raja Rithvik (rating: 2541) will face Nogerbek Kazybek (rating: 2543) of Kazakhstan. Both players will compete in two classical games on November 1 and 2. In case of equal points after the two rounds, tie-break games will be played in rapid and blitz formats on November 3.
GM Raja Rithvik said he is excited to participate in the World Cup and stated that competing in the tournament will be “a true test of skill and resilience against the best players from across the globe.”
The event will see 208 of the world’s top chess players from more than 80 countries, including the USA, UK, India, China, Germany, Norway, Australia, France, Kazakhstan, Sweden, and Hungary, taking part. The World Cup, regarded as the most important chess event of the year, will follow an eight-round knock-out format. Raja Rithvik is among 24 players representing India in the tournament.
It is pertinent to note that Raja Rithvik earned his place in the FIDE World Cup following his impressive performance in the Asian Chess Championship 2025, held in May 2025 in the UAE.
GM Raja Rithvik, who is currently pursuing an Engineering degree at KL University, Hyderabad, has been undergoing advanced training at RACE Chess Academy under prominent coach N. Rama Raju. He is also receiving online coaching from GM Alexander Goloshchapov of Ukraine. Earlier, Raja Rithvik had won several medals in National, International, Commonwealth, and Asian Championships conducted in various countries.
The Telangana State Chess Association congratulated GM Raja Rithvik on his selection for the coveted FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa, extending best wishes for his success. The association stated that it was proud to see him compete on home soil in front of Indian chess enthusiasts.