Telangana’s GM Raja Rithvik set to compete in FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa

HYDERABAD: Grandmaster Raja Rithvik from Telangana is set to participate in the prestigious FIDE World Cup 2025, to be held in Goa from November 1 to 27, 2025.

The World Chess Federation (FIDE) is organising the Chess World Cup 2025 in Goa. In the first round, Telangana’s Grandmaster Raja Rithvik (rating: 2541) will face Nogerbek Kazybek (rating: 2543) of Kazakhstan. Both players will compete in two classical games on November 1 and 2. In case of equal points after the two rounds, tie-break games will be played in rapid and blitz formats on November 3.

GM Raja Rithvik said he is excited to participate in the World Cup and stated that competing in the tournament will be “a true test of skill and resilience against the best players from across the globe.”