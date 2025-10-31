TGBIE releases tentative timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first and second year students.

The theory exams for first-year students will be held from February 25 to March 17 and for second-year students from February 26 to March 18. Practical examinations will take place from February 2 (Monday) to February 21 (Saturday), including Sundays, in two sessions:

9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. English practical exams are scheduled for January 21 for first-year students and January 22 for second-year students. The Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on January 23 and the Environmental Education exam on January 24 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

According to TGBIE officials, if the 2026 Intermediate Practical Examination dates coincide with the JEE-Mains 2026 schedule, special provisions or alternative arrangements will be made for candidates.