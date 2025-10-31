TGBIE releases tentative timetable for Intermediate Public Examinations

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) on Friday released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 for both first and second year students.
The theory exams for first-year students will be held from February 25 to March 17 and for second-year students from February 26 to March 18. Practical examinations will take place from February 2 (Monday) to February 21 (Saturday), including Sundays, in two sessions:
9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm. English practical exams are scheduled for January 21 for first-year students and January 22 for second-year students. The Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on January 23 and the Environmental Education exam on January 24 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.
According to TGBIE officials, if the 2026 Intermediate Practical Examination dates coincide with the JEE-Mains 2026 schedule, special provisions or alternative arrangements will be made for candidates.
The Board also notified the due dates for payment of examination fees for first and second year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational), and attendance-exempted private candidates (without college study) for the IPE March 2026. The amount can be paid without a late fee from November 1 to 14, with a late fee of Rs 100 from November 16 to 24, and with a late fee of Rs 500 from November 26 to December 1.
For first-year general courses, the examination fee is Rs 530 for theory plus Rs 100 for English practicals. First-year vocational courses require a total of Rs 870 (Rs 530 for theory, Rs 240 for practicals, and Rs 100 for English practicals). Similarly, second-year General arts courses require Rs 530 for theory and Rs 100 for English practicals, while second-year General Science and Vocational courses have a total fee of Rs 870 (Rs 530 for theory, Rs 240 for practicals and Rs 100 for English practicals).