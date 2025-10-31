Union Minister Kishan alleges link between AIMIM leaders, 'cattle mafia'

HYDERABAD: Condemning the recent attack on Bidla Prashanth Kumar alias Sonu Singh, a gau rakshak, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday slammed the Congress government for its “complete failure” in curbing illegal transportation and slaughter of cows.
He said that gau rakshaks are taking the responsibility of protecting the cows because of the indifferent attitude of the state government and police department.
“We have several laws that prohibit illegal transport of cattle and slaughterhouses. But the state government and police are colluding with cattle mafia. Several offenders, including Bangladesh nationals, are working in illegal slaughterhouses and they are being supported by the AIMIM leaders,” he said.
Kishan alleged that Ibrahim Qureshi, a key accused in the Sonu Singh shooting case, is closely associated with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
The Union minister further said, “When they are caught illegally transporting cattle, these groups threaten police personnel and they use the AIMIM ‘special cell’ to secure the release of arrested offenders. Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen and Ramnaspura corporator Mohammed Khader are exerting pressure on police officers to release detained smugglers and seized vehicles.”
He also alleged that former MLC Mohammed Saleem, who also served as Waqf Board and Haj Committee chairman in the past, has close ties with Qureshi and earned crores through illegal cattle trade. Saleem is now campaigning for the BRS candidate in the Jubilee Hills byelection, he added.
‘Betrayal of public trust’
Referring to the Congress’s decision to induct cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin into the state Cabinet, Kishan wondered: “Why were Cabinet berths not allocated to minorities for the last two years. Why is Azhar being inducted just before the Jubilee Hills byelection?”
He accused the Congress and BRS of bowing before AIMIM leaders, saying they “bend over backwards whenever the Majlis leaders appear before them.”
He also criticised the Congress government for nominating a person who is “facing CBI investigation and serious charges” to the Legislative Council, calling it a betrayal of public trust.