Union Minister Kishan alleges link between AIMIM leaders, 'cattle mafia'

HYDERABAD: Condemning the recent attack on Bidla Prashanth Kumar alias Sonu Singh, a gau rakshak, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday slammed the Congress government for its “complete failure” in curbing illegal transportation and slaughter of cows.

He said that gau rakshaks are taking the responsibility of protecting the cows because of the indifferent attitude of the state government and police department.

“We have several laws that prohibit illegal transport of cattle and slaughterhouses. But the state government and police are colluding with cattle mafia. Several offenders, including Bangladesh nationals, are working in illegal slaughterhouses and they are being supported by the AIMIM leaders,” he said.

Kishan alleged that Ibrahim Qureshi, a key accused in the Sonu Singh shooting case, is closely associated with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Union minister further said, “When they are caught illegally transporting cattle, these groups threaten police personnel and they use the AIMIM ‘special cell’ to secure the release of arrested offenders. Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen and Ramnaspura corporator Mohammed Khader are exerting pressure on police officers to release detained smugglers and seized vehicles.”