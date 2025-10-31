Vigilance probe bid to curb our protests, alleges private college managements in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Members of professional private college managements have opposed the state government’s order to the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department to conduct audits of private colleges, calling it an attempt to suppress their protests over pending fee reimbursement dues. They announced that their indefinite strike will begin from November 3.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) held an internal meeting with several college managements on Thursday and decided to go ahead with the strike on November 3, followed by a “Chalo Hyderabad” protest with students after November 10.

On Wednesday, the state government instructed the V&E department to inspect all educational institutions allegedly involved in irregularities and misuse of funds released under the fee reimbursement scheme, which covers tuition fee reimbursement and maintenance charges for students from economically weaker sections.

The move followed random inspections by government agencies that uncovered evidence of fund misuse. The Higher Education and School Education departments have been asked to depute officials to assist in these inspections.