Yousufguda cries for basic civic infra ahead of Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: Smooth roads and proper drainage lines seem like a distant dream for the residents of Yousufguda, a bustling neighbourhood in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

As election fever grips the segment ahead of the November 11 bypoll, the lanes of Yousufguda are buzzing with high-decibel campaign rallies and loud promises. But beneath the fluttering flags and blaring loudspeakers lies a deep sense of frustration. For the 58,599 voters here, this byelection is not just another political contest — it is a plea for basic civic dignity.

While the name “Jubilee Hills” evokes images of luxury homes, posh villas and manicured lanes, Yousufguda tells a completely different story. The contrast could not be starker. Broken roads, overflowing drains, erratic water supply and open manholes have become a part of daily life for thousands of residents.

The people here say their localities have seen little change in the past decade, and election promises have always stopped at words.

“The roads are pathetic, and the drinking water is contaminated. Power cuts are frequent, and every civic necessity is a problem here,” says Taj Begum, a long-time resident.

“Every lane you go to, you’ll see sewage overflow and broken roads. People are scared to send their children out to play, fearing they might fall into potholes. We plead with the government and whichever party is in power to first build proper drainage pipelines and roads. In the last 12 years, nothing has changed,” she adds.

Her frustration deepens when she speaks of the health crisis caused by unsafe drinking water. “My child fell sick after drinking the water supplied here, and we had to spend Rs 40,000 on hospital expenses. Will any of these parties reimburse our medical expenses? They come to us before elections, make promises, and then never return,” she laments.