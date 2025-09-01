Clouds roll back into Telangana; yellow alert issued

HYDERABAD: After a brief dry spell, rain-bearing clouds have returned to parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad. On Sunday morning, the IMD issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

As per the forecast, heavy rain is likely in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also expected. On Saturday, Telangana’s highest rainfall was 34.2 mm at Peddamandadi in Wanaparthy district, while the state average stood at 1.3 mm against the normal 7.6 mm.

In Hyderabad, Quthbullapur received the highest rainfall at 3.4 mm, with the city average at 1 mm against the normal 5.6 mm. Langer Houz recorded the maximum temperature at 33.6°C. Since June 1, Telangana has received 720.6 mm of rainfall — 26% above normal — while the GHMC area logged 616.4 mm, 33% above normal.

18 train services restored, one still cancelled

Hyderabad: The SCR has restored 18 train services that were cancelled earlier due to water overflow on the Akanapet–Medak section and floods at Godavari Bridge No. 434 between Basar and Navipet. However, one service remained cancelled on Sunday, while two trains were partially cancelled, two were short-terminated and one was diverted on Sunday and Monday. The restored services include Nanded–Visakhapatnam (20812), Nizamabad–Tirupati (12794), Kacheguda–Medak (77603/04), Secunderabad–Siddipet (77653/54, 77655/56), Purna–Jalna (07281), Jalna–Nagarsol (77619/20), Jalna–HS Nanded (07282), HS Nanded–Medchal (77606) and HS Nanded–Nizamabad (77646). The Nanded–Secunderabad (02753) service was cancelled, while the Kacheguda–Medak (57301/02) service was partially cancelled. The Kacheguda–Narkher (17641) train was diverted via Vikarabad, Parli and Purna