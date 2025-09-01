Coaching centres for entrance exams to come up in 20 junior colleges in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To provide coaching for competitive entrance exams, the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has planned to establish 20 new Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in minority junior colleges.

Presently, six CoEs are functioning, including TMRJC for Boys, Barkas; TMRJC for Girls, Barkas; TMRJC for Boys, Rajendranagar; TMRJC for Girls, Rajendranagar; TMRJC for Boys, Algole; and TMRJC for Girls, Algole. Over the past three years, these centres have produced strong results — 38 students cracked LAWCET, 229 cleared IIT, 124 qualified in JEE (Advanced) and about 4,000 students secured ranks in EAPCET.

According to officials, TMREIS runs 204 schools and junior colleges, but only six CoEs exist. Once operational, the new centres, proposed for all districts, will offer coaching for NEET, LAWCET, TG EAPCET, JEE and others. Students will also get special study materials, personalised academic support, and additional facilities. One CoE is expected to be inaugurated within this month.

Several meetings are being conducted with senior officials and stakeholders. Compared to last year, admissions have risen by over 12,000, with nearly 92,000 students enrolled this year.