Congress MLCs slam BJP’s ‘silence’ over flood crisis after visiting GR Colony in Kamareddy

KAMAREDDY: Congress MLCs Vijayashanthi, Adanki Dayakar, Balmuri Venkat and Shankar Nayak on Sunday visited GR Colony in Kamareddy, one of the worst-affected areas in the recent floods. They took aim at BJP legislators for staying silent during the crisis and urged the Centre to step in.

District Collector Ashish Sangwan briefed them on the situation. Vijayashanthi described the scenes as “heart-wrenching” and said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would ensure relief. She urged the state government to announce a relief package to help flood victims rebuild their lives. She also called on the Union government to step in, questioning the silence of BJP’s eight MLAs and eight MPs in the state.

Dayakar said the state had sought Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre but would support victims even if aid was denied. He condemned BJP MLA Venkata Ramana Reddy’s recent remarks over floods as “hurtful” and noted that residents had not seen their MLA during the crisis. He also appealed to the film industry to extend help.

Vehicular traffic hit in Bhadrachalam

KHAMMAM: The Bhadrachalam-Dummugudem road was flooded at Turubaka bringing to a halt vehicular traffic on Sunday. The road between Bhadrachalam and Konavaram in AP was also flooded. Meanwhile, the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam touched the second warning level of 48 feet in the morning before slowly receding to 47.9 feet at 4 pm. Taking note of the forecast, the district collector told officials that if any area records continuous rainfall for more than three hours or if it exceeded 100 mm, assessments should be carried out and residents from flood-prone areas should be shifted.