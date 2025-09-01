Ghose panel an eyewash, says BJP leader Alleti

HYDERABAD: BJP floor leader in the Legislative Assembly Alleti Maheshwar Reddy on Sunday said that ordering a probe either by the CBI or SIT into the alleged Kaleshwaram project irregularities would serve no purpose, accusing the Congress government of weakening the case.

“Why is there no mention of KCR and Harish Rao’s role in corruption in the report? Why did the government appoint a commission if it had no intention of probing the corruption angle in the project? The commission is a mere eyewash, and there are many doubts,” he said.

Speaking during the discussion on the PC Ghose Commission report, Maheshwar Reddy recalled that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, when he was PCC president, had alleged large-scale corruption

in the Kaleshwaram project. “Why is Revanth Reddy not trying to prove his own allegations now? Why did he not submit evidence of corruption to the Commission?” he asked, alleging collusion between the Congress and BRS.

He further claimed that the government rushed to table the report in the Assembly fearing that it might be struck down by courts. “Why has the government not sent the corrupt to jail in the last 22 months? Why has KCR not been arrested or cases lodged against him? How is it proper to discuss the report in the Assembly without taking action?” he asked.

Maheshwar Reddy also questioned why no action was taken against Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, despite his alleged role in the matter.