It’s a ‘PCC Commission’ report, trashable: Harish

HYDERABAD: Describing the Justice PC Ghose Commission as “PCC Commission”, former minister T Harish Rao said that the panel’s report will not stand before the court.
“This is a hollow report. This is a rubbish report. This is a trash report,” Harish thundered during a discussion on the report.
He recalled that the Central Water Commission (CWC), on February 18, 2015, had clearly stated that 160 tmcft of water was not available at Tummidihatti. “After Telangana was formed, we made several attempts to get this project approved.
We met Maharashtra’s water resources minister, but after BJP came to power there, even they did not agree. In fact, KCR met the Maharashtra chief minister in the presence of then Governor Vidyasagar Rao and pleaded for the project. Yet it was not accepted,” he said.
Harish stated that a letter from then water resources minister Uma Bharti had made it clear that water was not available. “But like the CM, the Commission read only the first page and ignored the rest. That is why they submitted a misleading report,” he said.
Harish explained that the state was sent water series data only up to 2004, after which the CWC asked for figures till 2013. “We sent an updated series and shared all data with the Commission. Of the 165 tmcft, 63 tmcft belong to upper riparian states, leaving only 102 tmcft.
The CWC wrote again on March 4, 2015 that water would not be available in the future. This was reiterated in three separate letters. The then Maharashtra CM wrote to N Kiran Kumar Reddy, warning that building a project without assured water would be a wasteful expense,” he said.
Pranahita could not proceed due to lack of water: Harish
On the Pranahita-Chevella Project, Harish said it could not proceed due to lack of water, Maharashtra’s refusal, the presence of the Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary and other issues. “We tried to save the Rs 11,000 crore already spent and shifted the project to where water is available.
Why didn’t those in power between 2009 and 2014 even dig an inch of soil? If you believe Tummidihatti should have been pursued, why hasn’t your government constructed anything there in the last 22 months? When the project was shifted from Tummidihatti to Medigadda, people asked if water availability would increase. Let me remind you, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was part of the Cabinet decision that approved this shift,” he said.
On Uma Bharti’s letter, he repeated: “The chief minister mentioned only a small part of her letter. The same letter made it clear there is no water availability. Like Revanth Reddy, the Commission read only the first page and ignored the rest. That is why the PC Ghose Commission gave a wrong report. The water series record was only up to 2004; the CWC asked us for data till 2013. We sent the updated series and all details. If they had doubts, they should have asked the CWC.”
Responding to criticism over BRS approaching the high court, Harish said: “Indira Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee once went to court stating that principles of natural justice were violated. Likewise, we approached the court not to prevent debate in the Assembly, but only to seek action against a faulty report. We did not request a ban on discussion.”
The former finance minister also asked why the Commission ignored submissions from retired engineers. “They stated that, based on our recommendations, Annaram and Sundilla were constructed and water was brought from Medigadda to Yellampalli. They suggested the shift in location, and the construction of Annaram, Sundilla and Medigadda. The Commission itself admitted receiving this. Retired engineers explained that it is not feasible to directly lift water from Medigadda to Mid Manair. Yet the Commission chose to ignore it. That is why we call it a PCC Commission,” he said.
Harish further said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had praised the NDSA as a world-class body, but had opposed its bill in Parliament. “Is there one rule for the country and another for Kaleshwaram? Polavaram on the same Godavari collapsed 10 times. Why didn’t NDSA ever look at it? When it suits them, one policy; when it doesn’t, another.
Polavaram repairs require Rs 7,000 crore. It collapsed five times when Chandrasekhar Iyer was Polavaram CEO. Now he is the NDSA chairman and gives this report—how can it be credible? SLBC, Sunkishala collapsed, Vattam was submerged, Peddavagu was washed away. Yet no NDSA or Commission for these,” he said.
Harish added that the NDSA had clearly stated that the seventh block at Medigadda should be repaired and made operational, but the present government ignored it. “Except for two piers at the seventh block in Medigadda, the entire system is functioning well,” he said.