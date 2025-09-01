It’s a ‘PCC Commission’ report, trashable: Harish

HYDERABAD: Describing the Justice PC Ghose Commission as “PCC Commission”, former minister T Harish Rao said that the panel’s report will not stand before the court.

“This is a hollow report. This is a rubbish report. This is a trash report,” Harish thundered during a discussion on the report.

He recalled that the Central Water Commission (CWC), on February 18, 2015, had clearly stated that 160 tmcft of water was not available at Tummidihatti. “After Telangana was formed, we made several attempts to get this project approved.

We met Maharashtra’s water resources minister, but after BJP came to power there, even they did not agree. In fact, KCR met the Maharashtra chief minister in the presence of then Governor Vidyasagar Rao and pleaded for the project. Yet it was not accepted,” he said.

Harish stated that a letter from then water resources minister Uma Bharti had made it clear that water was not available. “But like the CM, the Commission read only the first page and ignored the rest. That is why they submitted a misleading report,” he said.

Harish explained that the state was sent water series data only up to 2004, after which the CWC asked for figures till 2013. “We sent an updated series and shared all data with the Commission. Of the 165 tmcft, 63 tmcft belong to upper riparian states, leaving only 102 tmcft.

The CWC wrote again on March 4, 2015 that water would not be available in the future. This was reiterated in three separate letters. The then Maharashtra CM wrote to N Kiran Kumar Reddy, warning that building a project without assured water would be a wasteful expense,” he said.