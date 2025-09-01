Lack of hostel facility hits MBBS students

HYDERABAD: Over 60 first-year MBBS students at Government Medical College (GMC), Mahbubabad, are on tenterhooks over availability of accommodation as their final examinations are scheduled to start from September 2.

For the last 10 months, they have been temporarily housed in cramped conditions at the JNTU engineering college hostel, with up to 20 students sharing a single room, using bunker beds, and one washroom. Promises of a new, well-equipped hostel have not been fulfilled, leaving students in a state of uncertainty.

In early August, the engineering college authorities instructed GMC to vacate the hostel to make way for a fresh batch of engineering students. This has forced many first-year students to seek expensive private paying guest (PG) accommodations and rental rooms just days before their exams.

“We’ve repeatedly requested the college administration to allocate the new hostel, but there’s been no progress due to incomplete power and water connections. We were told the hostel would only be available after a formal inauguration by the health minister,” a first-year female student, now residing in a private hostel, told TNIE.

The infrastructure challenges extend beyond the hostel issue. Established in 2022, GMC Mahbubabad was promised a dedicated campus, including a college building, hostels, library, and staff quarters by December 2023.