Over 65 sites booked for pirating Telugu movies

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case against 65 mirror websites including iBomma, Bappam for pirating and uploading Telugu movies online.

The complaint was filed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) with the police on Saturday, stating that these platforms blatantly violate copyright laws by uploading and distributing pirated Telugu movies, resulting in substantial financial losses to the industry.

These websites illegally upload Telugu films, including new theatrical releases and OTT exclusives, without authorisation from copyright holders. They often offer high-definition (HD) copies of movies, sometimes leaked within hours of official release, such as the reported piracy of films like Thandel.