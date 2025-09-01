Over 65 sites booked for pirating Telugu movies
HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered a case against 65 mirror websites including iBomma, Bappam for pirating and uploading Telugu movies online.
The complaint was filed by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) with the police on Saturday, stating that these platforms blatantly violate copyright laws by uploading and distributing pirated Telugu movies, resulting in substantial financial losses to the industry.
These websites illegally upload Telugu films, including new theatrical releases and OTT exclusives, without authorisation from copyright holders. They often offer high-definition (HD) copies of movies, sometimes leaked within hours of official release, such as the reported piracy of films like Thandel.
The complaint read, “The administrators of some sites have issued direct threats to Telugu film producers who attempted to protect their intellectual property through legal means. The operators posted a public warning letter containing intimidating statements, such as ‘Nothing more dangerous than a man with nothing to lose,’ which was widely circulated on social media platforms, amplifying fear within the industry.”
The platforms reportedly continue to evade law enforcement by operating through a network of approximately 65 mirror websites and proxy domains, frequently changing URLs to avoid detection. Further, iBomma and its associated domains are hosted on Cloudflare, a content delivery network (CDN) that provides enhanced security and anonymity, making it challenging to shut them down. Alarmingly, around 95% of piracy websites, including iBomma, rely on Cloudflare hosting, shielding them from takedown efforts and enabling continued operation.
A case has been registered.