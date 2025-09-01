Revanth asks CBI to probe KLIS corruption

HYDERABAD: Holding former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao responsible, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told the state Assembly early on Monday that the CBI will be asked to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

“If state agencies investigate, then it would be said that we are resorting to vendetta politics. It will also give a chance to the opposition to cast aspersions on the government. And with WAPCOS-like central agencies already being involved, my government has decided to go for a CBI probe,” Revanth told the House at the end of his speech which concluded in the early hours of Monday.

Responding to BRS claims that there was no water availability at Tummidihatti and that the project was therefore shifted to Medigadda, the chief minister said: “Harish Rao misled the people of Telangana and the Assembly with incomplete information".

On October 24, 2014, then water resources minister Uma Bharti clearly stated that water was available in Pranahita-Chevella and that hydrology permissions were being given. It was Harish Rao who wrote a letter asking for re-examination even after the Centre confirmed that 2,025 tmcft of water was available.

The then Congress government had already given permission in 2009 based on water availability. Why did Harish Rao write again, when water availability was confirmed? Once an MLA wins and is given a certificate, will anyone ask to check again?”

Revanth alleged that all records on water availability were deliberately suppressed by the then BRS government.