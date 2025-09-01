Revanth: Kerala polls to decide India’s future

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the youth to “fight for their rights” and strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister in 2029.
Addressing the MP Merit Awards – 2025 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Revanth said the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections would be “decisive” for the country’s future in 2029. He accused the BJP of depriving young people of their rights and said the Congress was committed to safeguarding the Constitution.
He recalled that during the last Lok Sabha elections, he had invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Telangana, but they chose Kerala, describing it as their ‘karmabhumi’. He urged all to join the Congress movement against “vote theft”.
The chief minister also backed Rahul Gandhi’s call to lower the minimum age to contest Assembly elections from 25 to 21, pointing out that IAS officers at 21 manage districts. He said a constitutional amendment was needed in this direction. Revanth alleged that Prime Minister Narendra
Modi was curbing the rights of the youth and recalled that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had lowered voting age to 18.
He also outlined Telangana’s economic targets under “Telangana Rising – 2047”, aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2035 and $3 trillion by 2047.
Congratulating AICC general secretary KC Venugopal for the MP Merit Awards – 2025, he praised the merit scholarship programme for students and said it encouraged talent across communities. He noted Kerala’s achievements in literacy and said its adult education model should be emulated nationwide.
BJP MLA questions purpose behind CM’s Kerala visit
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Paidi Rakesh Reddy on Sunday questioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to Kerala for a book release when the Assembly was holding a debate on the Kaleshwaram project report. Speaking to the medi, the Armoor MLA said it was suspected that BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao had sent a representative to Kerala with the chief minister to strike a “settlement” on the project.