Revanth: Kerala polls to decide India’s future

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday called upon the youth to “fight for their rights” and strive hard to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister in 2029.

Addressing the MP Merit Awards – 2025 in Alappuzha, Kerala, Revanth said the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections would be “decisive” for the country’s future in 2029. He accused the BJP of depriving young people of their rights and said the Congress was committed to safeguarding the Constitution.

He recalled that during the last Lok Sabha elections, he had invited Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Telangana, but they chose Kerala, describing it as their ‘karmabhumi’. He urged all to join the Congress movement against “vote theft”.

The chief minister also backed Rahul Gandhi’s call to lower the minimum age to contest Assembly elections from 25 to 21, pointing out that IAS officers at 21 manage districts. He said a constitutional amendment was needed in this direction. Revanth alleged that Prime Minister Narendra