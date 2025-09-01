The long and short of Ghose panel report

HYDERABAD: The Justice PC Ghose Commission report on Kaleshwaram held former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directly responsible for irregularities in the execution of the project, stating that there was no basis for shifting the source from Tummadihatti to Medigadda.

The Commission also found fault with the then irrigation minister T Harish Rao, the then finance minister Eatala Rajender, retired chief secretary SK Joshi, then finance secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and IAS officer Smita Sabharwal.

It may be recalled that the state government had earlier released a 60-page summary of the report to the Cabinet. On Sunday, it tabled the full 665-page report in the Assembly, following which a fiery debate on its findings took place.

The report recommended a probe into the manner of raising and disbursing loans by KIPCL and identifying the ultimate beneficiaries. It said the scrutiny of bills submitted by agencies, including price adjustment claims, must be examined in depth.