Urea shortage drives ryots to destroy cotton crop in Telangana

WARANGAL/MULUGU/MAHBUBABAD: Farmers in parts of the erstwhile Warangal district are reeling under a severe urea shortage, with some resorting to protests and even destroying their crops.

In Chitha Neekonda tanda, Parvathagiri mandal, farmer Bhukya Ballu uprooted his entire two-acre cotton crop, blaming the Congress government for “failing farmers”. Ballu, who also cultivates paddy on eight acres, said, “This is not a people’s government. Without urea, cotton won’t grow and yields will suffer.”

On Sunday, farmers blocked NH-163 at Govindaraopet in Mulugu district, raising slogans against Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya and demanding immediate supply of urea. Police later cleared the blockade.

In Maripeda mandal, Mahbubabad district, tempers flared as farmers accused PACS staff of failing to deliver urea despite collecting Aadhaar and passbook photocopies. Angered, they threw the documents on the road before retrieving them and leaving empty-handed. District Agricultural Officer M Vijaya Nirmala said Maripeda PACS had no stock and had asked farmers to return on Monday, dismissing allegations of misconduct as “false propaganda”.