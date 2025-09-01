Water supply in parts of Hyderabad to be hit for 20 hrs

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad will face a 20-hour water supply disruption as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) takes up urgent repair works on the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project pipelines.

The shutdown will be in effect from 11 am on September 1 to 7 am on September 2 to plug a heavy leakage on a 1400 mm pumping main at PV

Narasimha Rao Expressway, repair a 300 mm scour valve at Attapur Musi bridge, and replace faulty valves at Mailardevpally pump house.

The affected areas include Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, Prashasan Nagar, Thattikhana, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Ayyappa Society and Kavuri Hills.

Residents have been advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during the disruption.