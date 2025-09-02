Bathukamma festival to match scale of Rio carnival

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced that the government plans to celebrate the Bathukamma festival on a scale similar to Brazil’s Rio Carnival. The festival will be celebrated from September 21 to 30 across the entire state.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat alongside ministers Konda Surekha and D Anasuya, Jupally Krishna Rao said the festivities will kick off on September 21 at the Thousand Pillars temple in Warangal. From September 22 to 24, celebrations will be held daily in three or four districts at key temples and tourist sites.

During the nine-day festival, special dances will be performed on Delhi-Hyderabad and Mumbai-Hyderabad flights.

The government also plans to publicise the festival through in-flight magazines for Air India and IndiGo, and will organise special tours for visitors from other states.