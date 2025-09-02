BJP welcomes CBI probe into KLIS ‘irregularities’

HYDERABAD: Welcoming the state government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State for Home

Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MP Eatala Rajender, demanded that the ruling Congress immediately write to the Centre to expedite the investigation.

In a post on X, Sanjay said: “The BJP stands vindicated and the BRS is solely responsible for the massive corruption in Kaleshwaram. From the very beginning, we demanded a CBI probe, but the Congress shielded the BRS and delayed action. Today, the government has bowed to the truth and agreed to hand over the case to the CBI.”

Malkajgiri MP and former finance minister Eatala Rajender, whose name also figures in the Ghose panel report, welcomed the CBI probe and described the decision as “good work” by CM A Revanth Reddy. While terming the Ghose Commission report false and trash, he expressed full confidence that the CBI would conduct the probe fairly.