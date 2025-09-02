BRS leaders mask tremor within with brave face

HYDERABAD: The announcement by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in the Assembly that the state government would hand over the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme to the CBI has set off a tremor through the BRS.

The Congress government’s decision to call in the CBI on the Kaleshwaram project has left the party leadership facing its most uncertain moment since losing power, though it has put on a brave face in public.

Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his nephew, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, are bracing for possible investigation, even as they rushed to the Telangana High Court seeking a stay. Their petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday, a day many in the party see as make-or-break.

Despite the outward bravado of the top leadership, anxiety was writ large on the faces of many in the BRS ranks. MLAs, MLCs and district leaders whispered about the nightmare scenario: what happens if the High Court refuses relief and the CBI agrees to the state government’s request.

With 10 legislators having defected to the ruling Congress, fears are mounting that more could cross over once the investigation begins.

The family at the centre of the BRS is itself showing cracks. K Kavitha, MLC and daughter of KCR, who was earlier jailed in the Delhi liquor scam case, attacked Harish Rao and former MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar.