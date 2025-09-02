BRS suspends party MLC K Kavitha for 'anti-party activities'

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rastra Samiti (BRS) Party has suspended MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha from the party for damaging the party with anti-party activities.

On Tuesday, BRS General Secretaries Soma Bharat Kumar and T Ravinder Rao released a statement to this effect.

The statement read: “recent activities of Kavitha are causing damage to the party. Leadership of the party has taken serious note of those activities. With this, Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend Kavitha from the Party with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, daughter of BRS President and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MLC Kavitha has created political turmoil within the party. After a letter, which she had written to her father, leaked in May month, she made critical comments over party leaders saying that devils are surrounded by KCR. From then, she was not active in the party and started political activities under her own organization – Telangana Jagruthi.

After the government decided to order a CBI probe over alleged irregularities in construction of Kaleshwaram project, Kavitha targeted former Minister and BRS MLA, her cousin T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Kumar. She alleged that due to the both leaders, KCR is tainted by corruption allegations. Party has taken serious note of these remarks and after discussing with its leaders KCR decided to suspend her.