Congress team meets Telangana Governor, seeks assent to PR Act amendment

A memorandum seeking approval for the bill was submitted to the Governor.
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday addresses the media at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad
TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Monday addresses the media at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD: Hours after the state Legislature passed the bill proposing amendment to The Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, to pave the way for providing 42% reservations to BCs, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with other ministers and MLAs called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, urging him to accord his assent to the amendment.

The delegation included TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud, minister Danasari Anasuya, Government Whips Aadi Srinivas, Beerla Ilaiah, CPI leader Narayana and MLC Nellikanti Satyam. A memorandum seeking approval for the bill was submitted to the Governor. Notably, no BJP leaders were present at the meeting.

Speaking to the media earlier, Prabhakar criticised the BRS, branding it a “feudalist party” and alleged that it was obstructing the advancement of BCs. “The BRS’s attitude towards BC reservations was becoming increasingly evident,” he added.

