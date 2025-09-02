Freedom fighter Kishtaiah passes away at 98

PEDDAPALLI: Rampelli Kistaiah, a freedom fighter passed away in Hyderabad on Sunday night due to age-related illness. He was 98.

His body was brought to his residence, where hundreds paid floral tributes. The national flag was draped over his body, and the district administration formally honoured him. The funeral was held on Monday on the banks of the Godavari river in Manthani.

Local advocate Shashibushan Katche said Kistaiah’s demise was a great loss to Manthani, describing him as a true role model whose life and values continue to inspire the present generation.

Remembered for his fight against the British and the Nizam Razakars, Kistaiah also served as an English teacher, and later as an education inspector (Nazar), leaving a lasting legacy in the field of education.