Ghose Commission report: Telangana HC to hear petition filed by KCR, T Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, on Monday agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition filed by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, who sought a direction restraining the state government from taking action against them based on the Justice PC Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram project.

However, the bench declined to give directions to the government not to take any action against them until their petition is taken up for hearing on Tuesday.

The court directed the government counsel from the advocate general’s office to obtain instructions by Tuesday on whether the state intends to act upon the Commission’s report.

“Tell us whether you are going to take action today, tomorrow, or whether it is in the pipeline, as the matter is urgent,” Justice Singh remarked. The two writ petitions filed by KCR and Harish Rao were adjourned to October 7 for further hearing.

The petitioners urged the court to restrain the government from proceeding against them until their petitions are finally decided.