Probe is a conspiracy against very existence of Telangana: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in collusion with his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is hatching a major conspiracy against the very existence of Telangana under the pretext of the Kaleshwaram project probe.

In a statement issued here, Rama Rao said that though the government announced a CBI probe, the attack was targeted only at former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the BRS.

He alleged that “three leaders” conspired to permanently shut down the lifeline of Telangana — the Kaleshwaram project — and divert Godavari waters to AP. He added that attempts were being made to eliminate BRS, the voice of Telangana.

Stating that handing over the Kaleshwaram probe to the CBI was nothing short of drying up the project completely, he demanded an explanation from Revanth as to why he changed his stand within 48 hours, when he himself had earlier criticised Modi for using CBI, ED and IT as “pocket institutions”.

“While the national Congress leadership constantly accuses the BJP of misusing central agencies, Revanth is instead using them in Modi’s favour. If Rahul Gandhi finds the CBI bitter, how is it suddenly sweet for Revanth?” he asked.

Asserting that the BRS was not afraid even if the Kaleshwaram case was handed over to the CBI or any other central agency, he vowed that the pink party would bravely confront the conspiracies being jointly carried out by the BJP and Congress.