Telangana government to study NEP, frame its own policy

HYDERABAD: The state government constituted a seven-member committee for the formulation of Telangana Education Policy (TEP), on the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by the Centre.
The policy will serve as a guiding document under ‘Telangana Rising 2047’.
The seven-member committee includes Keshava Rao, advisor to the government, as the chairperson, while MLA Kadiyam Srihari, TGEC chairman Akunuri Murali, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, education secretary Yogita Rana, TGCHE chairman Balakista Reddy and any person as decided by the chairperson as members.
The committee will be primarily responsible for studying the provisions of the National Education Policy and adapt them to the state’s context; align educational frameworks with emerging job markets, skills and global opportunities with special focus on digital transformation, innovation, and entrepreneurship; recommend measures to strengthen research and collaboration between academia and industry.
In addition, the committee will also suggest reforms across schools, higher, technical, vocational, skilling and professional education, ensuring accessibility, equity and quality of education.
The committee will submit its report by October 30.