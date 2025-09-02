Telangana government to study NEP, frame its own policy

HYDERABAD: The state government constituted a seven-member committee for the formulation of Telangana Education Policy (TEP), on the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 introduced by the Centre.

The policy will serve as a guiding document under ‘Telangana Rising 2047’.

The seven-member committee includes Keshava Rao, advisor to the government, as the chairperson, while MLA Kadiyam Srihari, TGEC chairman Akunuri Murali, chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, education secretary Yogita Rana, TGCHE chairman Balakista Reddy and any person as decided by the chairperson as members.