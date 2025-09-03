After SC order, CBI books three in New Delhi

PEDDAPALLI: The CBI has registered a case in New Delhi into the murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani in Peddapalli district. The move follows a Supreme Court order on July 12 directing the CBI to take over the case.

The case has been booked under Section 173-BNSS, IPC Sections 120B, 341, 302 and 34. Those named in the FIR include Veldi Vasantha Rao (A1), Kunta Srinivas (A2) and Akkapaka Kumar (A3).

The couple were brutally murdered in broad daylight on February 17, 2021, on the Manthani–Peddapalli state highway under Ramagiri police station limits. Dissatisfied with the state police investigation, Vaman Rao’s father Gattu Kishan Rao had petitioned the Supreme Court for a CBI probe. Vipin Gahlot, Inspector SC-II, has been appointed as the investigating officer.