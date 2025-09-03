Feud over sharing spoils caused rift in family: BJP chief N Ramchander Rao

NALGONDA: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday alleged that BRS MLC K Kavitha’s remarks against former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and former Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh over corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme sprang from a feud within former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family over sharing of the “tainted money.”

Speaking at a memorial service for martyrs of the Telangana armed struggle at Gundrampally village in Chityala mandal, he held Congress leader Sonia Gandhi responsible for the deaths of students and youth during the Telangana statehood movement.

“If Telangana had been granted statehood much earlier, many lives would have been saved,” he said, demanding that the Telangana armed struggle and the atrocities committed by the Nizam be included in the school curriculum. He further announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest at the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations on September 17.

He compared the BRS and Congress to Qasim Rizvi and the Razakars. Questioning the Congress for claiming credit for creating Telangana, he asked why the ruling party was not officially celebrating Telangana Liberation Day, while neighbouring states Maharashtra and Karnataka observed it as Mukti Divas. He accused KCR of going back on his promise to officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day after coming to power.