Indiramma Housing Scheme: Revanth to attend housewarming ceremony in Kothagudem district

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the housewarming ceremony of an Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiary at Bendelapadu village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Prior to that, the chief minister will visit Mahbubnagar district where he will participate in the furnace lighting event of SGD Corning Technologies Pvt Ltd at Vemula village.

Reduce cement, steel prices: Bhatti to industry

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the cement and steel industries to be partners in the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

During a meeting with representatives of cement and steel industries at the Secretariat, the deputy CM asked the two industries to adopt a humanitarian approach and reduce the prices so that the scheme could be implemented successfully.

“Telangana has extensively supported cement and steel industries. Show humanitarian spirit and reduce prices of products you to supply for Indiramma Housing Scheme,” he said while stressing that they should provide the same quality of cement and steel that they currently supply to big realtors.