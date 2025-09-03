Indiramma Housing Scheme: Revanth to attend housewarming ceremony in Kothagudem district

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the housewarming ceremony of an Indiramma Housing Scheme beneficiary at Bendelapadu village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.
Prior to that, the chief minister will visit Mahbubnagar district where he will participate in the furnace lighting event of SGD Corning Technologies Pvt Ltd at Vemula village.
Reduce cement, steel prices: Bhatti to industry
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka urged the cement and steel industries to be partners in the implementation of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
During a meeting with representatives of cement and steel industries at the Secretariat, the deputy CM asked the two industries to adopt a humanitarian approach and reduce the prices so that the scheme could be implemented successfully.
“Telangana has extensively supported cement and steel industries. Show humanitarian spirit and reduce prices of products you to supply for Indiramma Housing Scheme,” he said while stressing that they should provide the same quality of cement and steel that they currently supply to big realtors.
He recalled that the government has decided to construct 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses with an outlay of Rs 22,500 crore. “Construction of these houses is also progressing rapidly across the state,” he said.
Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, meanwhile, said that all companies, big or small, should supply cement and steel at uniform prices.
“Telangana is promoting industries on a large scale, with world-renowned companies expanding their operations not only in Hyderabad but across the state. There will be a huge demand for cement and steel in the future. Industries should supply quality products at affordable prices in line with the government’s initiatives,” he said.
The ministers also reviewed the prices at which cement companies are supplying materials for government schemes in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, officials informed the ministers that around 50 lakh metric tonnes of cement and 27.75 lakh metric tonnes of steel will be required for construction of 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses.
The industry representatives assured the duo that under the guidance of the Industries department, they would soon hold further discussions and finalise the prices.
Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Industries Department Director Nikhil Chakravarthy and other officials were present on the occasion.