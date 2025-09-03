Telangana govt formally asks CBI to probe KLIS irregularities

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement in the Assembly, the state government has formally asked the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.

On Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta issued orders to this effect.

The orders stated that given the complexities of the case, including the participation of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) in the project’s design and execution, it was deemed appropriate to entrust the probe to the CBI.

“In view of the NDSA report, the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, the Assembly’s decision on the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, and the sinking of piers resulting in huge financial loss to the state exchequer, the government has decided to entrust the investigation to the CBI under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946,” the orders read.