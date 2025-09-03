Telangana govt formally asks CBI to probe KLIS irregularities

HYDERABAD: Following Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s announcement in the Assembly, the state government has formally asked the CBI to investigate the alleged irregularities in the construction of the Kaleshwaram project.
On Tuesday, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta issued orders to this effect.
The orders stated that given the complexities of the case, including the participation of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) in the project’s design and execution, it was deemed appropriate to entrust the probe to the CBI.
“In view of the NDSA report, the findings of the Commission of Inquiry, the Assembly’s decision on the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram project, and the sinking of piers resulting in huge financial loss to the state exchequer, the government has decided to entrust the investigation to the CBI under Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946,” the orders read.
In letter to CBI, state govt recalls NDSA inspection
The government noted that as part of the project, three barrages were built on the Godavari at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla. On October 21, 2023, six piers of Block 7 of the Medigadda barrage sank.
The NDSA committee inspected the site on October 24, 2023, and submitted three reports, on November 1, 2023, May 1, 2024, and its final report on April 24, 2025.
The NDSA found that the failure of Medigadda barrage was due to multiple factors, including planning, design flaws, quality control issues and construction deficiencies arising from the absence of stringent checks.
The orders further recalled that Justice PC Ghose, former Supreme Court judge, was appointed to head the Commission of Inquiry under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952. The Commission, which examined allegations of irregularities, embezzlement and corrupt practices in the construction of the barrages, submitted its report on July 31, 2025.
BRS cadre stage protests
Meanwhile, the BRS cadre and leaders staged protests at several places in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts, demanding that the state government withdraw its decision to request for a CBI probe. During a protest staged in Siddipet, the BRS cadre displayed a 100-metre banner of Kaleshwaram at the Ranganayakasagar project.