Attempt to murder case registered against Tollywood actor

HYDERABAD: An attempt to murder case has been registered against cine actor Raj Tarun Nidamarthi and several others for allegedly attacking his former partner, Lavanya, on three different occasions at a residence in Kokapet.

Others named in the FIR include RJ Shekar Basha, Sushil Augustine V, Ankith Goud and his brother Ravi Teja Alamandai.

In her complaint, Lavanya stated that she and Raj Tarun had been living together in the Kokapet house for several years. In March 2024, following differences, the actor vacated the house and moved to Madhapur. Later, in July 2024, she lodged a complaint against him at Narsingi police station, after which she continued to stay alone in the house while pursuing legal disputes.

She alleged that Raj Tarun’s associates and hired men attacked her on multiple occasions. While the ownership dispute over the house is still pending in court, Lavanya claimed that the attackers also stole her gold ornaments and killed her pet dogs.