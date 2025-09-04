BRS graft being exposed by its own leaders: BJP chief N Ramachander Rao

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state president N Ramachander Rao on Wednesday alleged corruption during the BRS regime had come to light through its own party leaders, who had fallen out while sharing the “corrupt money.” He alleged that only one family had benefited from statehood, while displaced people of Kaleshwaram and Yellampally projects remained uncompensated.
He described the BRS and Congress as “twins in corruption” and claimed that the BJP was steadily gaining ground in the state, citing Karimnagar district as an example. He expressed confidence that the party would secure all MPTC, ZPTC, Zilla Parishad and ward member seats in the forthcoming local body polls.
“The people are now looking towards the BJP. Telangana too will have a double engine government. From the local body polls to the 2028 Assembly elections, BJP’s victory is certain,” he told party workers.
Speaking at a preparatory meeting with party activists, booth-level presidents and secretaries of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, Ramachander Rao claimed that the Modi government provided Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana over the past 11 years.
Why no CBI probe into phone-tapping case: Bandi
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that despite reports of irregularities in power purchase agreements, the state government has failed to take any action.
He questioned why the ruling Congress has not sought a CBI probe into the phone-tapping case, the Formula-E case, and the sheep scam.
Targeting the opposition, Sanjay alleged that even BRS MLC K Kavitha had admitted to corruption taking place in the Kaleshwaram project.
‘Kavitha said nothing new’
Reacting to Telangana Jagruthi leader K Kavitha’s comments, BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao said that there was nothing new in her comments.
“I am expecting that Kavitha will speak on other issues in the coming episodes,” he quipped. He added that the only new issue revealed by Kavitha was about a real estate project in Mokila involving an MLC, and urged the CM and ACB to launch a thorough probe.