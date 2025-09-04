BRS graft being exposed by its own leaders: BJP chief N Ramachander Rao

KARIMNAGAR: BJP state president N Ramachander Rao on Wednesday alleged corruption during the BRS regime had come to light through its own party leaders, who had fallen out while sharing the “corrupt money.” He alleged that only one family had benefited from statehood, while displaced people of Kaleshwaram and Yellampally projects remained uncompensated.

He described the BRS and Congress as “twins in corruption” and claimed that the BJP was steadily gaining ground in the state, citing Karimnagar district as an example. He expressed confidence that the party would secure all MPTC, ZPTC, Zilla Parishad and ward member seats in the forthcoming local body polls.

“The people are now looking towards the BJP. Telangana too will have a double engine government. From the local body polls to the 2028 Assembly elections, BJP’s victory is certain,” he told party workers.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting with party activists, booth-level presidents and secretaries of the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency, Ramachander Rao claimed that the Modi government provided Rs 12 lakh crore to Telangana over the past 11 years.