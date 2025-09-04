Colleges ask TAFRC to fix fee based on recurring costs

HYDERABAD: Several parameters regarding fee fixation such as including scrutiny of colleges’ fee structures, rankings, quality of education, and internal quality assurance systems in private professional colleges were discussed during the eight-day personal hearing organised by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (TAFRC).

At the meeting, the managements of private unaided professional colleges urged the committee to fix the tuition fee structure based on recurring and non-recurring expenditure.

The hearings, which began on August 25, were concluded on Wednesday. Around 160 private unaided professional colleges from across the state met the committee to discuss several issues. Many sought approval for fee increases, while others pressed for release of pending fee reimbursement dues, stating that colleges are facing hardships.

They also requested that fee fixation consider recurring expenditure such as ongoing, periodic costs such as tuition, housing, and meal plans as well as non-recurring expenditure, which includes one-time or infrequent expenses like application fees, lab equipment purchases, or a one-time hostel security deposit.

For fixing fees in private unaided professional colleges, a 10-member expert committee was constituted under the chairmanship of TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy.