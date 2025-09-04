Consumer forum in Telangana fines two doctors Rs 3.2 lakh for medical negligence

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Sri Vijaya Hospitals, Mehdipatnam, and two of its doctors guilty of medical negligence in a case involving a young mother who developed permanent disability following her caesarean section.

The case was filed by Naseemunnisa (35) and her husband Shaik Aslam, who alleged that during her fourth delivery in September 2014, she suffered severe complications due to negligence in administering spinal anaesthesia.

According to the complaint, Naseemunnisa lost sensation in her left leg, developed foot drop, and faced mobility issues soon after the surgery. Despite multiple consultations and further treatment at NIMS and other hospitals, her condition persisted.

The complainants sought reimbursement of Rs 1 lakh spent on medical treatment and a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for physical disability, pain and mental agony. They also accused the gynaecologist and anaesthetist concerned of carelessness and failure to monitor the procedure.