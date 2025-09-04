Consumer forum in Telangana fines two doctors Rs 3.2 lakh for medical negligence

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has held Sri Vijaya Hospitals, Mehdipatnam, and two of its doctors guilty of medical negligence in a case involving a young mother who developed permanent disability following her caesarean section.
The case was filed by Naseemunnisa (35) and her husband Shaik Aslam, who alleged that during her fourth delivery in September 2014, she suffered severe complications due to negligence in administering spinal anaesthesia.
According to the complaint, Naseemunnisa lost sensation in her left leg, developed foot drop, and faced mobility issues soon after the surgery. Despite multiple consultations and further treatment at NIMS and other hospitals, her condition persisted.
The complainants sought reimbursement of Rs 1 lakh spent on medical treatment and a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for physical disability, pain and mental agony. They also accused the gynaecologist and anaesthetist concerned of carelessness and failure to monitor the procedure.
The hospital and doctors denied negligence, claiming that the patient has a history of complications from previous caesareans and was discharged in stable condition. They argued that her condition was unrelated to the anaesthesia.
However, the commission, after reviewing medical reports and evidence, observed that the patient developed foot drop immediately after the spinal injection. It noted that the opposite parties failed to provide a proper medical explanation and concluded that the nerve injury was caused by wrong administration of spinal anaesthesia.
Describing the lapse as a serious deficiency of service, the forum partly allowed the complaint. It directed the hospital and the two doctors to jointly pay an amount of Rs 3.2 lakh, that is, Rs 1 lakh towards treatment expenses, Rs 2 lakh as compensation and Rs 20,000 as litigation costs.
The order further stated that if payment is not made within six weeks, the amount will attract 7% annual interest until realisation.