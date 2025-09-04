Every poor family will get Indiramma house, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to provide housing for every single poor family under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He said that the government has sanctioned 3,500 houses in each constituency and is extending financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per unit.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended the furnace lighting ceremony of SDG Corning Technologies at Venula village in Mahbubnagar district. Later, in Bendalapadu village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, he participated in a housewarming ceremony for beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

Revanth recalled that during the united Andhra Pradesh era, then Congress chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had ensured the construction of 25 lakh houses in 10 years.

“In the 2023 elections, I challenged KCR that Congress would seek votes in villages with Indiramma houses, while the BRS should seek votes in villages with double-bedroom houses. A village without a Hanuman temple might exist, but there should not be a village without an Indiramma house,” he said.

He said that the Congress had upheld the self-respect of poor families by implementing the housing scheme. Praising Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for his work, the chief minister said: “He ensured no irregularities in the sanctioning of houses and has been effectively working as a minister.”