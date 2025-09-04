Every poor family will get Indiramma house, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday reiterated his government’s commitment to provide housing for every single poor family under the Indiramma Housing Scheme. He said that the government has sanctioned 3,500 houses in each constituency and is extending financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh per unit.
Earlier in the day, the chief minister attended the furnace lighting ceremony of SDG Corning Technologies at Venula village in Mahbubnagar district. Later, in Bendalapadu village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, he participated in a housewarming ceremony for beneficiaries of the Indiramma Housing Scheme.
Revanth recalled that during the united Andhra Pradesh era, then Congress chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy had ensured the construction of 25 lakh houses in 10 years.
“In the 2023 elections, I challenged KCR that Congress would seek votes in villages with Indiramma houses, while the BRS should seek votes in villages with double-bedroom houses. A village without a Hanuman temple might exist, but there should not be a village without an Indiramma house,” he said.
He said that the Congress had upheld the self-respect of poor families by implementing the housing scheme. Praising Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy for his work, the chief minister said: “He ensured no irregularities in the sanctioning of houses and has been effectively working as a minister.”
‘I know what poverty means’
Taking a swipe at his political rivals, Revanth Reddy remarked: “For a few leaders, poverty is like an excursion. They come by flight or car to see it. But leaders like me and Ponguleti were born and raised in poverty. For us, poverty is not an excursion — it is part of our lives. That is why we know the problems of the poor, and our aim is to eradicate poverty.”
At the Mahbubnagar event, Revanth declared that he would take responsibility for the comprehensive development of the backward district. Calling himself a “son of the soil,” he said Mahbubnagar would be developed into a hub of new industries, creating large-scale employment opportunities.
Referring to incomplete projects in the region, the chief minister said that works on Palamuru-Rangareddy, Jurala, and Nettempadu were sanctioned during united Andhra Pradesh time but they still remained incomplete. “Even Palamuru University, sanctioned by Sonia Gandhi, has been functioning only as a PG college. We have now sanctioned an IIIT, engineering, law, and degree colleges for the district. We have also begun the construction of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools in 14 Assembly constituencies at a cost of Rs 2,800 crore,” he said.
Funds for Palamuru projects through green channel
Revanth asserted that education would transform the lives of future generations. “Youth should excel not just as engineers and doctors but also in civil services, and serve the state as well as the country.
As a son of Mahbubnagar, I will provide whatever is required for the education sector. Funds for Palamuru projects will be released through the green channel, and works will be completed without delay,” he promised.
Criticising the opposition for stalling the Uddandapur project by approaching the National Green Tribunal, he said: “We should convince farmers, offer them fair compensation for land acquisition, and complete these projects.”