From cranes to cops, Hyderabad gears up for Ganesh immersion

HYDERABAD: Elaborate security measures are being put in place for the Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled for September 6, with around 30,000 police personnel deployed across the city, Police Commissioner CV Anand said.

He, along with GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath, Traffic Joint CP Joel David, and other senior officials inspected the Balapur route on Wednesday. They also reviewed arrangements at Charminar, MJ Market, Telugu Talli Flyover, and People’s Plaza.

Officials discussed immersion points, idol processions, police deployment, sanitation, lighting, power, medical services, and traffic diversions. RV Karnan announced that necessary arrangements have been made for idol immersion which will take place across 20 major water bodies and 72 artificial ponds. A total of 134 static cranes and 259 mobile cranes have been organised for this purpose. Additionally, approximately 56,187 temporary lights have been installed.

In collaboration with HYDRAA and the Tourism Department, nine boats, DRF teams, and 200 professional swimmers have been deployed at Hussainsagar. Further, 13 control rooms have been established with assistance from the police. About 160 Ganesh Action Teams have been assigned to ensure the smooth conduct of the Ganesh idol immersion procession along the 303.30 kilometres of the main procession route.

To maintain cleanliness during the celebrations, approximately 14,486 sanitation workers are working around the clock in three shifts. As of Tuesday, a total of 121,905 Ganesh idols have been immersed across the city. It is estimated that about 50,000 idols will be immersed on September 6.