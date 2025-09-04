Heavy rains continue to lash Adilabad district in Telangana

ADILABAD: Incessant rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district have led to heavy inflows into projects, resulting in water being released downstream. The river water is flowing over low-level bridges, cutting off transport to many villages.

In Satwajiguda village, Indravelli mandal, a passenger auto, due to the driver’s negligence, fell into the river. Villagers and passengers from other stranded vehicles rushed to the spot and rescued all eight occupants using ropes. Four passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to Indravelli hospital for treatment.

The interstate road between Bhoraj mandal and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has been halted as water is flowing over the Tharnam low-level bridge in Adilabad district. Though an alternative road is available, it is much longer.

Locals alleged that despite bridges collapsing, no measures have been taken for reconstruction.

Mancherial district Collector Kumar Deepak inspected the Yellampelli project’s inflows and outflows in Hajipur mandal. He said that water from the Kadam and Sri Ramsagar projects is being released, while the Yellampelli project is receiving huge inflows. Officials were alerted to closely monitor the inflows and regulate discharge accordingly.

Yellampelli project inflows stand at 2,45,939 cusecs, with outflows of 2,53,350 cusecs through 25 gates. Present water levels are 18.2027 tmcft against the full reservoir level of 20.175 tmcft.