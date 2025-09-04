Heavy rains continue to lash Adilabad district in Telangana

ADILABAD: Incessant rains in the erstwhile Adilabad district have led to heavy inflows into projects, resulting in water being released downstream. The river water is flowing over low-level bridges, cutting off transport to many villages.
In Satwajiguda village, Indravelli mandal, a passenger auto, due to the driver’s negligence, fell into the river. Villagers and passengers from other stranded vehicles rushed to the spot and rescued all eight occupants using ropes. Four passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were shifted to Indravelli hospital for treatment.
The interstate road between Bhoraj mandal and Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has been halted as water is flowing over the Tharnam low-level bridge in Adilabad district. Though an alternative road is available, it is much longer.
Locals alleged that despite bridges collapsing, no measures have been taken for reconstruction.
Mancherial district Collector Kumar Deepak inspected the Yellampelli project’s inflows and outflows in Hajipur mandal. He said that water from the Kadam and Sri Ramsagar projects is being released, while the Yellampelli project is receiving huge inflows. Officials were alerted to closely monitor the inflows and regulate discharge accordingly.
Yellampelli project inflows stand at 2,45,939 cusecs, with outflows of 2,53,350 cusecs through 25 gates. Present water levels are 18.2027 tmcft against the full reservoir level of 20.175 tmcft.
No rain alert for Telangana today
Hyderabad: After days of orange and red alerts for rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any rain alert for Telangana on Thursday.
However, a yellow warning was sounded for thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places across 25 districts, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, and Vikarabad. Vikarabad recorded the state’s highest rainfall at 5.57 cm, while the state average stood at 4.2 mm against the normal of 5.5 mm.
Yacharam in Nalgonda registered the highest maximum temperature at 32.6°C. Within GHMC limits, Maredpally saw the highest rainfall at 3.3 mm. The city average was 4.3 mm compared to the normal 4.8 mm, with Nampally recording the day’s highest maximum temperature of 30.9°C.
Since June 1, Telangana has received 757.5 mm of cumulative rainfall, 28% above normal. Hyderabad’s cumulative rainfall in the same period stood at 622.4 mm, 30% above normal.