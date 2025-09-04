JAGGAER’s GCC opened, adds to Hyderabad appeal

HYDERABAD: US-based enterprise procurement leader JAGGAER inaugurated its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, marking a major boost to Telangana’s growing reputation as a hub for artificial intelligence (AI) innovation.

The new facility, launched by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, will serve as JAGGAER’s strategic hub for developing its agentic AI platform, JAI. It will also drive global operations across customer success, software engineering, cloud management, and IT services, catering to industries such as manufacturing, retail, FMCG, higher education, and the public sector.

Starting with 180 employees and plans to expand to 500, the centre is positioned to lead the company’s AI-driven innovation agenda. JAGGAER’s Hyderabad team will build tools ranging from conversational AI support to copilots that manage procurement workflows, with the long-term goal of developing autonomous systems under human oversight.

Speaking on the occasion, the IT Minister said Hyderabad continues to attract global majors due to its strong ecosystem of deep-tech startups, AI engineers, and GCCs.