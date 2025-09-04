Rs 236.2 crore master plan ready for Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara: Minister Konda Surekha

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to scale up preparations for the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara at Medaram, with a focus on global recognition, permanent infrastructure, and improved facilities for devotees.

At a review meeting on the Medaram Master Plan held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Forest and Endowments Minister Konda Surekha, Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), and SC, ST and Minority Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar directed officials to ensure that all works are completed on time before the Mahajathara.

Officials informed that the master plan has been prepared by an agency experienced in managing the Kumbh Mela. The plan includes strengthening permanent structures, upgrading temple premises, and improving sanitation and crowd management.

Ministers also reviewed new temple designs prepared in consultation with priests, and instructed changes such as raising the deity platforms (gaddelu) for better visibility. The platforms of Sammakka, Saralamma, Pagididdaraju, and Govindaraju will be placed in a single row to facilitate smoother darshan.