Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel works set to resume soon

HYDERABAD: The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works are set to resume with renewed vigour, as Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to follow all safety precautions in its execution.

At a review here on Wednesday, he set a target of 175 metres of tunnelling per month, with a daily target of seven metres and overall completion by January 2028. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would conduct a review on the SLBC tunnel issue on Thursday.

Senior officials, contractors, technical experts, and newly appointed Government Advisor Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who assumed charge on Wednesday, participated in the meeting, which reviewed geological surveys, restoration strategies, and safety measures. Officials confirmed that about 35 km of the 44 km tunnel has already been completed, leaving a nine km stretch to be executed under new technical protocols.

The minister said that the state government opted for a heli-borne survey — one of the latest technologies in the world — which will be carried out by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The survey will identify shear zones, weak rock formations, and fault lines along the remaining alignment, allowing engineers to anticipate risks and prepare corrective measures.