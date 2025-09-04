Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel works set to resume soon

HYDERABAD: The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel works are set to resume with renewed vigour, as Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to follow all safety precautions in its execution.
At a review here on Wednesday, he set a target of 175 metres of tunnelling per month, with a daily target of seven metres and overall completion by January 2028. He said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would conduct a review on the SLBC tunnel issue on Thursday.
Senior officials, contractors, technical experts, and newly appointed Government Advisor Lt Gen Harpal Singh, who assumed charge on Wednesday, participated in the meeting, which reviewed geological surveys, restoration strategies, and safety measures. Officials confirmed that about 35 km of the 44 km tunnel has already been completed, leaving a nine km stretch to be executed under new technical protocols.
The minister said that the state government opted for a heli-borne survey — one of the latest technologies in the world — which will be carried out by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). The survey will identify shear zones, weak rock formations, and fault lines along the remaining alignment, allowing engineers to anticipate risks and prepare corrective measures.
Uttam instructed officials to finalise timelines for the survey without further delay. He stressed that the methodology, number of passes, and monitoring systems must be clearly defined and documented so that there is complete clarity before work recommences. “We must be 99 percent sure of what we will encounter. Crisis management cannot be the approach. Preparedness is the only option,” Uttam explained.
The technical sub-committee has recommended the use of modern technologies and machinery for the completion of the remaining nine km of the tunnel.
Lt Gen Harpal Singh, drawing from his experience with the Atal Tunnel, stressed that ventilation, redundant systems, and documentation of methodology were vital for deep tunnelling works. He also insisted on training young engineers to build capacity within Telangana.
Officials reported that tunnelling has already progressed 21 km from one end and 14 km from the other, with the balance stretch requiring more intensive oversight. It was resolved that works would be carried out in three regulated shifts.