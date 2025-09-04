Telangana woman, lover kill daughter; attempt black magic cover-up

BHUPALPALLY: The Jayashankar Bhupalpally police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her 22-year-old daughter with the help of her lover, who staged the crime scene to resemble a black magic ritual to mislead cops.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally SP Kiran Khare said that the victim, Varshini (22), had gone missing from her residence on August 3, and her mother, K Kavita, lodged a missing person complaint. Later, the victim’s body was found at Medipally forest village, where Kataram DSP A Surya Narayana recovered an Aadhaar card, turmeric, and vermilion, raising suspicion of black magic.

According to police, Kavita’s husband, Kumaraswamy (50), had been unwell. She conspired with her lover J Rajkumar to kill him. On June 6, the accused strangled Kumaraswamy, passing it off as a natural death caused by his illness.

When Varshini grew suspicious, Kavita and Rajkumar decided to eliminate her as well. On August 3, they murdered her. To mislead cops, Rajkumar staged the crime scene to resemble a black magic killing. He studied black magic rituals through social media videos, smeared turmeric and vermilion on the body, placed lemons around it, drove nails into the ground nearby, and left the corpse in the forest.

While attempting to escape, Kavita and Rajkumar were caught by police.