TGIIC sets Rs 101 crore per acre as upset price for Hyderabad land

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has notified the auction of 18.67 acres at Raidurg’s Knowledge City layout on October 6. The upset price has been fixed at a whopping Rs 101 crore per acre.

TGIIC expected the auction to generate between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,000 crore for the state exchequer.

In its notification, the TGIIC said that the auction would be held for two multi-zone plots, one measuring 11 acres (53,243.50 sq. yd.) and the other 7.67 acres (37,153.67 sq. yd.) in Survey No. 83/1, Knowledge City layout. The auction will be conducted through MSTC Limited, a Government of India enterprise, with bids accepted until October 1. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for September 10 at T-Hub, Raidurg.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has fixed the upset reserve price at Rs 101 crore per acre, with an incremental bid of Rs 50 lakh per acre or in multiples thereof.